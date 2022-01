EL PASO, Texas - First responders rushed a person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a three-car crash that resulted in a fire in northeast El Paso, according to a fire dispatch spokeswoman.

The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Sean Haggerty Drive near U.S. 54, according to the spokeswoman.

