1 person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash in El Paso’s Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso fire said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in the Lower Valley Wednesday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. on the intersection of Old Pueblo and Zaragoza, according to El Paso police.

El Paso fire crews and police are on scene.

Information is limited. A crew is on the way to the scene. Stay with ABC-7 for updates.

