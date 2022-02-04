WATCH LIVE: Large fire at DeSoto Hotel in downtown El Paso, firefighters have taken a defensive position

Courtesy: Ricardo Samaniego

UPDATE #3: Firefighters are taking a defensive position.

UPDATE #2: Hotel guests at the nearby Indigo Hotel are being evacuated.

UPDATE #1: El Paso Fire is reporting the fire is located at the DeSoto hotel.

There are no injuries reported.

EL PASO, Texas – ABC-7 has received a report of a large fire in downtown El Paso. ABC-7 is working on learning more.

Early reports indicate the fire is located at a building on Mills.

The property is in the middle of a $1.2 million restoration project. In mid-December, the owners, Mills LLC, entered into an economic development agreement with the city of El Paso, allowing it to receive more than $58,000 in incentives.



The plan called for the renovation of the hotel's 34 units, described as "blighted" would consist of converting the upper floors to a standard hotel and rehabilitating the first floor's storefront, according to the presentation made to city council.

The owner was also trying to obtain additional funds for the façade and signage from a program administered by the the Downtown Management District.

