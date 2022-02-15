Borderland grocery stores still dealing with shortages and supply issues; customers feel the impact

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso shoppers interested in staple food items may have a hard time finding them.

At Food City Supermarkets, signs have been put up alerting customers of some shortages and reduced hours.

The signs read, “We are temporarily reducing our menu and deli hours due to labor shortages and product supply issues.”

Additionally, they said that the following items are temporarily unavailable: tortas, potatoes with chorizo, nopalitos, mole, deshebrada, chicken leg quarters, and rotisserie chicken.

The store has also notified customers of increased prices in the bakery and deli departments. The store attributed these issues to the price hike of raw materials and employee wages.