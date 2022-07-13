El Paso water main break leaves at least dozens of customers without water

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Water is working to fix a water main break on the intersection of Ojo de Agua and Via Descanso that left at least 50 customers in the area without water and affected morning traffic Tuesday.

It is unclear how long the repair will take, but it's expected to be at least 12 or more hours. It is also unclear what caused the break.

Water was sent to the area for affected customers to fill up containers as the break is being repaired.