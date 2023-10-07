Borderland events taking place this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is your weekend planner with a full list of events happening throughout the Borderland this Oct. 7 weekend.

Starting in El Paso Saturday, the Stand with Estela Casas 5k-fun walk is taking place at 8 am at Ascarate park.

You can choose to do the 5k competitive run or 1 mile family fun walk. For more information on ticket pricing click here.

Also happening this weekend is the El Paso Horrorfest, it is a horror genre convention taking place at the El Paso Convention Center starting at 10 am.

You can expect to see celebrity guests from the world of horror, as well as panels and cosplay contests.

In Las Cruces, you can take part in the first annual pride parade. The event is hosted and organized by family and youth innovations plus.

This years theme is united in diversity.

The parade will begin at the Plaza de Las Cruces at 4 pm and head down Main street.