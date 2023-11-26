El Paso Police arrest two Chaparral teens after stolen vehicle rams into police car

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police arrested a 17-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy they say rammed into a patrol car while driving a stolen car.

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday at 1161 Dyer St. in the Northeast El Paso.

Police officers were responding to a report of a car theft. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy wearing a ski mask in the parking lot. According to investigators, an officer approached the boy, but he ran away from officers.

That is when 17-year-old Moises Isaia Escalante drove the Hyundai Sonata into the the driver-side door of a patrol car, according to police.

Officers were able to exit the car and take both into custody No injuries were reported.

Through the investigation, police determined the Hyundai Sonata was stolen.

Escalante is currently at the El Paso County jail under a $7,500 bond facing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The other teen boy is facing charge with evading arrest and or detention and turned over to the Juvenile Probation Department for processing.

Police say their investigation continues and additional charge may be pending.