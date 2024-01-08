Skip to Content
El Paso ISD, Clint ISD, Radford issue two-hour start delay for Tuesday morning

Update (3:54 PM): Radford is delaying the start of school by two hours Tuesday morning.

Update (3:22 PM): Clint ISD is also delaying the start of school Tuesday morning by two hours.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Independent School District sent out an alert warning parents about a two-hour delay for Tuesday morning. The district operated on a delayed start Monday morning, too.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

