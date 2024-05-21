EPISD employee may be terminated after criminal arrest for alleged ‘obstruction or retaliation’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District's Board of Trustees is considering terminating an employee who was recently arrested on two charges of "obstruction or retaliation."

Gabriela Castellano was arrested May 9 and bonded out the later that day. Her husband, Ricardo "Richard" Castellano, was also arrested and bonded out the same day. He currently serves on the Socorro Independent School District's (SISD) Board of Trustees as representative for District 3.

The charges Gabriela Castellano is accused of allegedly happened in 2021, when she worked at the Socorro Independent School District, according to her attorney.

Hours before learning the Castellanos were arrested, ABC-7 reported another SISD board member -- Pablo Barrera, who represents District 5 -- was arrested. He also bonded out of jail on May 9. Barrera is facing multiple charges, including official oppression.

Both Castellano and her attorney addressed the board Tuesday ahead of the start of executive session, which is still ongoing. The pair asked EPISD to not terminate Gabriela Castellano, claiming she was wrongfully arrested.

ABC-7 also spoke one-on-one with Castellano's attorney, and is scheduled to speak with the EPISD board's president. We will update you with their words, and the board's decision, as soon as we find out more.