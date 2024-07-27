El Paso history museum holds ceremony for 71st Armistice anniversary and new exhibit

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Today the El Paso history museum held a grand opening for their new exhibit titled "El Paso Homegrown:The Korean War".

The exhibit is the latest in the series that started in 2022. The history, culture and relationship between Korea and the United States are just some of the topics the exhibit covered. The ceremony kicked off with a Korean heritage dance performance, words from local leaders and the recognition for the Korean War Veterans.

I spoke with attendees who shared which features were their favorite.