Skip to Content
El Paso

El Paso history museum holds ceremony for 71st Armistice anniversary and new exhibit

By
New
Published 11:19 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Today the El Paso history museum held a grand opening for their new exhibit titled "El Paso Homegrown:The Korean War".

The exhibit is the latest in the series that started in 2022. The history, culture and relationship between Korea and the United States are just some of the topics the exhibit covered. The ceremony kicked off with a Korean heritage dance performance, words from local leaders and the recognition for the Korean War Veterans.

I spoke with attendees who shared which features were their favorite.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content