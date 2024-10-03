CREEED and El Paso Chamber hosting inaugural Education Matters Summit in El Paso

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- CREEED and the El Paso Chamber of Commerce hosted the inaugural Education Matters Summit on Thursday, October 3rd from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Starlight Event Center. The summit include a recognition breakfast in honor of CREEED’s 10th anniversary.

Education leaders, superintendents and teachers discussed the current state of education outcomes in El Paso and how to prepare more El Paso County students for college and career success. They also announcement a brand new, innovative resource for families in El Paso.