EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Helen Hunt has been hanging out in the Sun City.

The world-famous actress posted a picture of herself at Rocket Buster Boots yesterday, tagging the photo in El Paso.

The Academy Award winner was also spotted filming at Pro Wrestling Legacy speaking with wrestler El Dragon at the Borderplex.

El Paso Times is reporting that Hunt is filming for the BBC's 'USA Through Film,'.