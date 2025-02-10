El Paso community resources for Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

February is known as the month of love and friendship as most people celebrate Valentine's Day, but it is also Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

The CDC has reported one in 12 teens experience some form of physical dating violence, and one in 10 teens experience sexual dating violence. Female students experience higher rates of dating violence than male students.

This can lead to depression, anxiety, antisocial behaviors and turning towards alcohol or drugs to cope.

El Paso Independent School District is hosting an event to raise awareness, honoring survivors, and promoting healthy, safe relationships on Feb. 20 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Burges High School.