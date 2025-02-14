Meet the longest residents of Humane Society of El Paso, looking for their forever home

Two pups are searching for a loving family before they hit their one-year mark at the Humane Society of El Paso.

Meet the shelter's longest residents.

Poppy, a female boxer mix, is a playful and energetic pup who the Humane Society of El Paso says "prefers cuddle time over everything else in life."

She's been there for over 11 months and will be turning 2 years old on March 4 — which will also mark 365 days of being at the shelter.

The Humane Society of El Paso says Poppy enjoys cozy beds, long walks, and keeping people company. She's also potty-trained, does better with older kids and as the only dog or being around other energetic dogs.

ABC-7 had a chance to meet Poppy, who knows a few tricks and always has a sweet smile on her face stretching from ear to ear.

Ed is their second longest resident, who's been with them for 9 months at the shelter.

The Humane Society of El Paso recently shared in a news release what being at the shelter for a long time is like for these dogs.

“We say it all the time, but a shelter is not a home. This past fall HSEP’s Board of Directors President

spent 24 hours in a kennel to understand the stress shelter animals go through,” said Robert Shamy,

HSEP’s Executive Director. “While his experience ended after a day, Poppy has been living in a shelter for

over 340 days, not experiencing the love of a family or comfort of a home.”

While Ed remains onsite, Poppy is currently staying at a foster home for a few days to take a break from the shelter.

However, both pups are still up for adoption and the shelter says Poppy's adoption fee is waived.