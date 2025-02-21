Friends of Sun Metro explosion victim organize soccer tournament to raise funds

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After a man suffered life-threatening injuries from the Sun Metro operation center explosion, his friends decided to organize a soccer tournament to help raise funds for his family.

German Garcia was flown out to Phoenix, Arizona to a burn unit on Feb. 11 and remains in critical condition.

As of Friday, a GoFundMe organized by family friend Daphne Flores has raised $28,709 out of their $50,000 goal to help Garcia's wife with medical and travel expenses and other daily needs.

But his friend Carlos wanted to help out more.

He organized "Torneo Fuerza German," a soccer game on Sunday, Feb. 23 that raises money from participants and all proceeds with go to Garcia and his family.

It requires a $200 registration and the game will be made up of two teams of five players.

The flyer says they will hand out a trophy and medals to the team that wins first place, and medals only for second place.

The trophy will be created by Meza Trophies and Plaques who told Carlos it'd be free of charge.

The tournament will take place at 480 Talbot Ave, Canutillo, Texas.

For information on how to register, you can call 915-701-7640.