Capital murder charges dropped in mass shooting case

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Capital murder charges were dismissed against two men who had been arrested for a mass shooting at an east El Paso bar back in 2023. A motion to dismiss the charges was filed on May 13 at the 3384th District Court.

Andrew James Williams and Aaron John were facing five charges each. One charge of capital murder of multiple people and four charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Court records show that both men plead guilty to the charges and they were dismissed.

The charges come from a shooting at the Ditzy Duck bar on July 14, 2023. The shooting killed Alexa Retana, 27, and James Nicholson, 26. Several others were injured.

Williams and John had addresses at Fort Bliss, according to police reports. El Paso police say they were able to identify John and Williams from surveillance video from neighboring businesses that captured the shooting.