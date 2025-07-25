Skip to Content
El Paso

ABC-7 and Vitalant team up for blood drive

today at 6:00 PM
5:54 PM



EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Just days ahead of the 6th anniversary of the August 3rd mass shooting, ABC-7 is teaming up with vitalant for a blood drive.

This blood drive honors the families impacted by the tragedy.

It’s taking place right outside the KVIA ABC-7 building on Thursday, July 31st from 11 a-m to 5 p-m.

Donors will get a shirt and some pizza. Not only do you get to save a life, you could win some new wheels, too. You’ll  automatically be entered into the summer car giveaway to receive up to $30,000 for a car.


