Northeast El Paso couple arrested for alleged animal cruelty

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested Shannon Marie Hayes Inks and Wayne John Douglas Hayes and charged them with two counts of Cruelty to Non-livestock Animals each.

Police arrested the pair in a residential area of northeast El Paso on September 5, 2025. Police just released news of the arrests today.

The EPPD Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit were investigating the pair's house after the community raised concerns about the conditions the animals were living in. Officials removed 25 dogs from the house. They were all taken to the El Paso Animal Shelter for veterinary care. One dog did not survive, officials say.

"Upon inspection, officials observed unsanitary conditions and substandard housing for multiple dogs. At a following inspection, conditions worsened, and failed to provide minimum housing standards of care," investigators say. "Due to the severity of the situation, a court order was obtained to allow Animal Services to fully assess the premises."

Officers booked the Hayes into jail on $20,000 bonds each.