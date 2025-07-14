Family seeks answers following death of man found at Lions Park tennis courts

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In June, Las Cruces Police investigated the "suspicious death" of a man's body found near the tennis courts at Lions Park, located at 701 West Picacho Avenue.

Authorities identified Richard Morales as the deceased man. Family members report that a screwdriver and a wrench were found next to his body, which they believe were used in the murder.

Johnny P. Morales, Richard's brother, says Richard had been missing for several days before his body was discovered.

Law enforcement is treating the case as a homicide due to its suspicious nature and witnesses report seeing an altercation near the park on the night before Morales was found dead.

Richard Morales's family says that no arrests have been made and that their family is looking for answers as they wait for any updates on this investigation from the Las Cruces Police Department.

They also say authorities secured surveillance footage from the park and are interviewing potential witnesses to gather more evidence.

Richard Morales's family has organized a memorial gathering to honor Richard's memory while advocating for community resources.

As the investigation continues, the Morales family remains committed to seeking justice for Richard and improving support services for those in similar situations.

Richard Morales's brother asks the public to come forward with any information that could aid the investigation.



