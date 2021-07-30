ABC-7 at Noon: GECU Financial Minute on Financial Education, Homeownership

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas -- It's time for GECU's Financial Minute. GECU will be hosting free virtual seminars on what you need to know when it comes to buying a home.

It could be your first time or thirds, but preparation is key and GECU wants to help. By signing up for this free seminar, you can learn everything from how to help repair your credit to how to manage your finances.

They are in English and Spanish. For dates, times and more details, click here or you can call 915-774-2160.