City of El Paso Senior Games begins Saturday, 40th anniversary of annual competition

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department hosts the El Paso Senior Games with over 350 seniors participating for ages 50 and over. This year, the games celebrate its 40th anniversary.

The competition includes a variety of fitness and sporting events promoting physical activity and sportsmanship for El Paso area seniors in individual and team events.

The 2023 Senior Games opening ceremonies will be on Saturday, February 25th at Polly Harris Senior Center beginning at 9:00 a.m.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.elpasotexas.gov/parks/centers/senior-centers/ or visit your nearest City of El Paso Senior Center.