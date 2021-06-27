Skip to Content
Over 3,700 without power in Horizon area on stormy night

HORIZON CITY, Texas -- Over 3,700 homes and businesses in the Horizon City area weer without power on a stormy Sunday night.

The El Paso Electric outage map reflected that 3,704 customers lost service as a result of multiple outages that were reported just before 9 p.m.

There was no immediate word on when electricity might be restored; the cause of the outages were also unknown.

The power loss came following an afternoon and evening of thunderstorms, some accompanied by heavy rain, strong winds and hail, moving through the Borderland.

