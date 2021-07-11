About 11,000 El Paso Electric customers lose power amid storms

Local News

El PASO, Texas -- About 11,000 El Paso Electric customers across the Borderland were without power Sunday night as severe storms moved through the region, the utility tweeted around 8:45 p.m.

EPE said that it was "managing scattered outages throughout our service region. Causes are under investigation; may be due to weather. Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power. Thank you for patience."

The outages came as a storm that radar showed was capable of producing a tornado made its way through El Paso. That storm system had produced 70 to 90 mile per hour wind gusts as it traveled south out of the Las Cruces area, along with heavy rain and hail.

Those 11,000 outages stretched from Dona Ana County down through El Paso County, according to EPE's outage map.