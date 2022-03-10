Defendant, Cristal Cardenas, testifies on her own behalf as murder-for-hire trial continues

EL PASO, Texas– Day four of the Cristal Cardenas trial, also known as the murder-for-hire trial, defendant Cardenas tesifies on her own behalf in court.

Cardenas, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder of her ex-boyfriend, also the father of her child, Mario Cabral and his girlfriend, Vanessa Morra, back in March of 2018.

The murders took place in the community of Garfield, New Mexico, north of Hatch, in Cabral’s mobile home. The couple was shot a combined 15 times, Cabral was shot 12 times including three in his groin area.

Thursday, Cardenas appeared in court where she was on the stand for over two hours. During that time she has remained calm through her testimony.

During the testimony, Cardenas said she was shocked and started crying, when her friend told her the news about what had happened to the couple.

She said she did not want Cabral dead and denies even knowing the man who tipped off investigators to the murder-for-hire.

That man, Edwardo Alonso, testified earlier this week and said Cardenas offered him $10,000 to kill her ex-boyfriend. But, Alonso testified he was given only $3,000 and eventually backed out of the deal.

Cardenas said she never told Alonso that if he didn’t do the shooting, her boyfriend, Luis Flores, would do it. She said she had no reason to kill the couple.

When asked by prosecutors if she had the motivation or desire to kill Cabral or Morra, she responded and said no.

Closing arguments are set to take place Friday morning and are expected to go to the jury.

Luis Flores, her boyfriend and also suspect, is not standing trial this week. His trial is scheduled for April 4.