El Paso, TX (KVIA)-The Empty Bowls project is holding a silent auction for a good cause. It is an international effort to raise awareness and funds for the food insecure. Place a bid on bowls that the Camino Arts students design. The auction will help to support the community's food-insecure people. The event will take place on March 26th, from 6:00-7:30 pm, Camino Real Middle School in Las Cruces.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

