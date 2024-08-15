Las Cruces police arrest man wanted for murder in Colorado

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police just arrested 48-year-old Oscar Martinez.

Officers were called out on a shoplifting call, and as they were arresting Martinez, they discovered he had an active warrant for murder out of Colorado.

Martinez, who is from Denver, was suspected of shoplifting from the Walgreens near Roadrunner Parkway and Foothills Road.

Officials in Colorado issued the murder warrant before August 1, 2024, Las Cruces police officials explained.

Officers booked Martinez into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where officials are keeping him until he can be extradited to Colorado.