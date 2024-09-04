Skip to Content
ABC-7 at 4: Soldiercon Celebrates Comics, Cars, Cosplay

Published 9:22 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)— Soldiercon returns for a three-day celebration of comic books, cosplay, cars, and more. The event began in 2015 after the founder noticed the financial strain on military families wishing to experience local comic cons.

The founder of Soldiercon, Carlos Molina, wants to provide a pop-culture convention that is friendly and welcoming to service members and everyone across the region. Aside from the impressive vehicles, the event will feature an impressive list of artistic talents. For a full list of guests, visit c4soldiercon.com.

The event will occur September 6-8, 2024, at the new Starlight Convention Center (6650 Continental Dr), next to the El Paso International Airport.

 Tickets are now available for pre-order. Admission is free for all branches of active-duty service members.

Nichole Gomez

