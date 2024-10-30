Canutillo ISD breaks ground on the first project from the multi-million dollar Canutillo Bond 2024

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Canutillo Independent School District (CISD) broke ground on the first project from the $382.6 million voter-approved Canutillo Bond.

This first project seeks to install lights in both the baseball and softball fields at Canutillo High School. This project has a cost of $620,000 and is expected to be completed in 3 months.

The installation of the lights would allow Canutillo High School to host night games for the first time in school history.