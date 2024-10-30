Skip to Content
Local News

Canutillo ISD breaks ground on the first project from the multi-million dollar Canutillo Bond 2024

KVIA
By
New
Published 7:57 PM

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Canutillo Independent School District (CISD) broke ground on the first project from the $382.6 million voter-approved Canutillo Bond.

This first project seeks to install lights in both the baseball and softball fields at Canutillo High School. This project has a cost of $620,000 and is expected to be completed in 3 months.

The installation of the lights would allow Canutillo High School to host night games for the first time in school history.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tony Gutierrez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content