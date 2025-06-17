Tips to prevent smartphone overheating during El Paso’s triple-digit heatwave

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As El Paso experiences triple-digit temperatures, smartphone overheating becomes a major concern for residents.

This can be frustrating for residents who, even while taking a short ride in their car, find their smartphone has stopped working after sitting in the sun.

Residents are urged to avoid exposing their phones to direct sunlight for extended periods as this can significantly increase the risk of overheating.

Ensuring your device stays cool during intense heat is essential for optimal performance of your device.

Temporary and permanent damage may occur to your smartphone and other electronic devices, leading to automatic shudowns or device failures, reduced battery life, issues with screen display, slower device speed, and even smartphone camera damage.