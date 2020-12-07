Fort Bliss’ 1AD Band to give virtual holiday concert this year to bring together Borderland communities

Military

EL PASO, Texas – The annual holiday concert performed by Fort Bliss’ 1st Armored Division Band will have a totally different look this year.

The band will be presenting a virtual concert at 7 p.m. Friday. You can view the concert by clicking here.

In the past, the band, considered one of the best in the Army, has performed its holiday concert at the Plaza Theatre in Downtown El Paso and various venues on post.

“The coronavirus has made live concerts impossible,” the band said in a statement sent to ABC-7. “So we are reaching out to the community through virtual means. The band wants to bring holiday cheer and a sense of togetherness to the Fort Bliss, El Paso and surrounding communities during this unusual season.”

The concert will be an hour long and will feature different styles all performed by soldier-musicians -- jazz, rock, gospel, Latin jazz, classical and traditional holiday songs.