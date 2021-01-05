Family says Fort Bliss soldier found dead was sexually assaulted by another solider at the post

Military

EL PASO, Texas -- The 19-year-old Fort Bliss soldier found dead on New Year's Eve in her barracks had been sexually assaulted at the post and was seeking justice at the time of her death, her family told multiple media outlets in her native North Carolina.

The Army's Criminal Investigation Division indicated it doesn't suspect foul play in the death of PFC Asia Graham, although officials won't discuss how she died until after a pending autopsy report is completed.

Graham's family, in interviews with WBTV and WCNC television stations in North Carolina, said she was attacked by another soldier one year prior after being assigned to the 1st Armored Division and stationed at Fort Bliss.

The Army confirmed the incident in this statement given to WBTV:

“Pfc. Asia Graham made an initial report of an alleged sexual assault on June 1, 2020. At the time, Pfc. Graham alleged a fellow Pfc. stationed at Fort Bliss sexually assaulted her in December of 2019. As with all allegations of sexual assault, Army Criminal Investigative Command investigated the matter. Charges were preferred against the alleged offender on October 22, 2020, which includes one specification of sexual assault pertaining to Pfc. Graham. Those charges are pending adjudication. Team Bliss is committed to ensuring the fair administration of military justice at all levels of command. Commanders at Fort Bliss remain fully committed to ensuring good order and discipline in their formations while ensuring that every accused Soldier enjoys a presumption of innocence until proven guilty.”

Grieving mother Nicole Graham told WBTV that she doesn’t believe the Army responded well to her daughter’s initial sexual assault claims.

“I was with the military life. I spoke very highly about the military, but in her situation, I think the leadership failed her,” said the mother, whose late husband had served for over two decades in the Army before dying of cancer.

“Do I think she was murdered? No. But do I think if it would have handled better from the beginning, I think she would have had the proper help before and she would have been OK,” Nicole Graham told the station.

Graham's death comes just four months after two congressional committees launched probes into a number of deaths at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas, most notably the 2020 death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, whose family has maintained she was also an Army sexual assault victim.