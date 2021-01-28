11 Fort Bliss soldiers injured, 2 critically, after ingesting unknown substance
FORT BLISS, Texas — Eleven soldiers at Fort Bliss were injured, two of them critically, after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise on Thursday.
U.S. Army officials, in a brief statement, said they were investigating to determine exactly what happened.
"All members involved in the incident are under observation of medical professionals," the statement said.
Officials provided no further details.
Comments