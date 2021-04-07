‘Suspicious’ disappearance of female Fort Bliss soldier probed by police

Military

EL PASO, Texas — The "suspicious" disappearance of a female Fort Bliss solider was being investigated by Crimes Against Persons detectives with the El Paso Police Department, officials said Wednesday.

Police were searching for 27–year-old Oranda Herminette Perez Moctezuma, who investigators indicated "was last heard from by family on Easter Sunday and was unaccounted for during Tuesday morning formation" at the U.S. Army post.

She was described by authorities as an Hispanic female, 5’5” tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Detectives said Moctezuma’s car, which contained numerous personal items, was found abandoned around the intersection of Mesa Street and Montana Avenue near downtown.

While they had not found any evidence of any foul play, "circumstances behind Moctezuma’s disappearance at this point are suspicious," police said in a statement.

The investigation into the vanishing solider was being coordinated by EPPD along with officials at Fort Bliss. They asked that anyone with information contact police detectives at (915) 212-4040 or call 911.