2 babies at UMC among at least 5 born during Afghanistan evacuation effort

EL PASO, Texas -- Two Afghan women have given birth to babies after their arrivals at the Fort Bliss Army post, ABC-7 has learned.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego told ABC-7 on Tuesday that the pair of births took place at University Medical Center of El Paso. He added that both mothers and their newborns were doing well.

The women are among over 650 refugees from Afghanistan who are currently being housed at Fort Bliss on a temporary basis - and that number continues to grow.

The two births in El Paso are among at least five to have occurred amid the Afghanistan evacuation efforts; the three other known births all happened in Germany.

U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Lyons, who heads up U.S. Transportation Command, said one of the newborns arrived after a flight touched down at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

"Really exciting, I really appreciate the news reporting on the baby being born, as that flight came in to Ramstein. As a matter of fact, there's actually been more than that... my last data point was three," he said at a Pentagon briefing on Monday.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the two other babies Lyons had referenced were born in a hospital shortly after the mothers' arrivals to that same Ramstein base.

(CNN contributed to this report.)