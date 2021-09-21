Prominent El Paso veteran, community leader John Ceballos dies of Covid-19

Military

EL PASO, Texas -- John Ceballos, a former paratrooper, advocate and friend to many El Paso veterans has died from complications of Covid-19.

The El Paso Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association said Cellabos, who was the longtime chairman of their group, passed away on Monday at William Beaumont Army Medical Center.

Cellabos was also a lifetime member of the association.

"His commitment and passion for all of the veteran paratroopers will be severely missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends," said a statement issued Tuesday by the El Paso Chapter.

The organization said funeral arrangements for Cellabos are pending.