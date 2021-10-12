Skip to Content
Fort Hood soldier found dead behind barracks

The entrance to the Fort Hood Army post in Texas.
The entrance to the Fort Hood Army post in Texas.

FORT HOOD, Texas -- A soldier assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood was found dead behind his company barracks, according to ABC affiliate KLTV.

The soldier, whose identity wasn't released, was found unresponsive last Saturday and was later pronounced dead.

Lt. Col. Jennifer Bocanegra, a Fort Hood spokesperson, said the soldier’s death was under investigation.

No further information about the soldier and the circumstances surrounding the death were provided.

