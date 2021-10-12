Fort Hood soldier found dead behind barracks

Military

FORT HOOD, Texas -- A soldier assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood was found dead behind his company barracks, according to ABC affiliate KLTV.

The soldier, whose identity wasn't released, was found unresponsive last Saturday and was later pronounced dead.

Lt. Col. Jennifer Bocanegra, a Fort Hood spokesperson, said the soldier’s death was under investigation.

No further information about the soldier and the circumstances surrounding the death were provided.