Holloman AFB allows media to tour Afghan refugee camp

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico — For the first time, Holloman Air Force Base is inviting reporters to tour the village that Afghan refugees call their temporary home.

Thousands of refugees have sought shelter at Aman Omid Village since September, although the exact number is not yet known.

‘Operation Allies Welcome’ is a Department of Homeland Security initiative to shelter at least 50,000 Afghan refugees at bases across the United States, including Fort Bliss and Holloman Air Force Base.

Private sector media cameras are not allowed on base, but U.S. Air Force photographers will be documenting the tour. Stick with ABC-7 for updates when photos and videos are available.