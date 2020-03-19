NMSU football spring practice & spring game cancelled

New Mexico

Las Cruces, NM Thursday the New Mexico State Athletics department announced the Aggie football team's spring practices, as well as the 2020 Spring Game, have been cancelled.

The decision to cancel spring practices, including the annual Spring Game, was made in accordance with recommendations by New Mexico State University, as well as national and state health officials, to mitigate the further spread of coronavirus.

"These decisions have been made with the health and safety of our student-athletes as our top priority," Director of Athletics Mario Moccia said.

NMSU's spring practice season was slated to begin Wednesday, April 1 inside Aggie Memorial Stadium.

The Spring Game was set for Saturday, April 25.