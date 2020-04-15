Here is the latest New Mexico news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico married couple have been arrested in Oklahoma after failing to appear in court for sentencing for financial crimes involving a now-defunct firm that offered guardianship services. The U.S. Marshals Service’s office says Susan and William Harris were arrested in Shawnee, Oklahoma, on Wednesday with the assistance of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department. The couple had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering, mail fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Authorities say the couple used money transferred from accounts of Ayudando Guardians Inc. clients to pay off more than $11 million in credit card charges made by the defendants and family members.

PHOENIX (AP) — The Navajo Nation has announced plans to continue its weekend overnight curfew through the first weekend in May to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The Arizona Republic reported that Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez announced extended plans on Tuesday after first implementing the 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday curfew on Easter weekend. Navajo Nation spokesperson Jared Touchin says the order is expected to be finalized in the coming days. The Navajo Police Department enforced the curfew by setting up checkpoints and issuing more than 170 citations to violators, which could include a fine up to $1,000 and 30 days in jail.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — The campaign to reelect President Donald Trump quietly is turning to a get-out-the-vote app and zoom calls to train would-be volunteers in New Mexico and other southwestern states. Virtual training gives supporters talking points about the president’s moves to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. The TrumpTalk App allows volunteers in rural areas to make calls from home to potential voters and logs responses. Trump Victory regional spokeswoman Samantha Zager said the goal is to foster an army for a “ground game” months ahead of the November general election. Democrats in New Mexico also are using apps and data.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — After a month in crisis mode, governors across the U.S. face their next challenge in the coronavirus pandemic: When and how to lift restrictions designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and return to something approaching normal life. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday called it a “transition from surge to suppression.” This week, two separate groups of states, in the Northeast and along the West Coast, announced compacts to work together on lifting shelter-in-place restrictions and reopening some businesses. Governors say the ability to test for the virus and trace infected people’s contacts is essential.