Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

New Mexico

FUGITIVE COUPLE ARRESTED

New Mexico couple who ducked sentencing arrested in Oklahoma

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico married couple have been arrested in Oklahoma after failing to appear in court for sentencing for financial crimes involving a now-defunct firm that offered guardianship services. The U.S. Marshals Service’s office says Susan and William Harris were arrested in Shawnee, Oklahoma, on Wednesday with the assistance of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department. The couple had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering, mail fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Authorities say the couple used money transferred from accounts of Ayudando Guardians Inc. clients to pay off more than $11 million in credit card charges made by the defendants and family members.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NAVAJO NATION

Navajo Nation to extend weekend curfew amid coronavirus

PHOENIX (AP) — The Navajo Nation has announced plans to continue its weekend overnight curfew through the first weekend in May to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The Arizona Republic reported that Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez announced extended plans on Tuesday after first implementing the 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday curfew on Easter weekend. Navajo Nation spokesperson Jared Touchin says the order is expected to be finalized in the coming days. The Navajo Police Department enforced the curfew by setting up checkpoints and issuing more than 170 citations to violators, which could include a fine up to $1,000 and 30 days in jail.

ELECTION 2020-NEW MEXICO-VIRTUAL

Trump campaign, Democrats using apps in New Mexico

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — The campaign to reelect President Donald Trump quietly is turning to a get-out-the-vote app and zoom calls to train would-be volunteers in New Mexico and other southwestern states. Virtual training gives supporters talking points about the president’s moves to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. The TrumpTalk App allows volunteers in rural areas to make calls from home to potential voters and logs responses. Trump Victory regional spokeswoman Samantha Zager said the goal is to foster an army for a “ground game” months ahead of the November general election. Democrats in New Mexico also are using apps and data.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS-REOPENING

US governors grapple with relaxing virus restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — After a month in crisis mode, governors across the U.S. face their next challenge in the coronavirus pandemic: When and how to lift restrictions designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and return to something approaching normal life. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday called it a “transition from surge to suppression.” This week, two separate groups of states, in the Northeast and along the West Coast, announced compacts to work together on lifting shelter-in-place restrictions and reopening some businesses. Governors say the ability to test for the virus and trace infected people’s contacts is essential.

2020 CENSUS-NEW MEXICO

Virus outbreak hampers 2020 Census efforts in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials say the suspension of field operations by the U.S. Census Bureau due to the coronavirus outbreak has left some residents in the state without the ability to easily participate in the national head count. The chair of New Mexico’s Complete Count Commission says this has resulted in artificially lower-than-average response rates and poses a burden for the state to overcome. As of mid-April, 37% of New Mexico households had responded to the census, compared to a national average of 48%. Census workers have been unable to hand-deliver forms to households that don’t have standard addresses or use P.O. boxes. This represents nearly 18% of New Mexico households.

AP-US-FOOD-BOOKS-AMERICAN-TACOS

‘American Tacos’ probes a dish’s evolution across borders

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Texas Monthly Taco Editor José R. Ralat has written a new book that examines the evolution of one of the world’s most popular dishes: the American taco. “American Tacos: A History and Guide” is a lifelong project based on Ralat’s travels throughout the U.S. He also examines the global reach of a food that transcends borders, barriers and bullets. He found Indo-Mex or Desi-Tex tacos in Houston, where restaurants use aloo tikki, sag paneer and curries. In Oregon and Florida, he stumbled upon K-Mex Asian fusion tacos that use Korean fried chicken or bigeye tuna sashimi.

ENDANGERED WOLVES-RULE

US wildlife managers to update endangered Mexican wolf rule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials will be looking for public comment as they prepare to update a rule that guides management of endangered Mexican gray wolves in the Southwest. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Tuesday it will be working on a supplemental environmental review of the 2015 rule. The process was prompted by a 2018 court decision that ordered the agency to take another look at the rule to ensure wolf recovery in Arizona and New Mexico isn’t compromised. The court set a deadline of May 2021 to finalize a revised rule. There are more than 160 wolves in the wild in the two states.

MEOW WOLF-BOUNCE HOUSE

Santa Fe mom says overturned bounce house trapped children

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Santa Fe woman is suing Meow Wolf after she says her children were injured when the arts and entertainment company’s rented bounce house was overturned by the wind. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports attorneys for Anita Vargas didn’t say in court documents how the children were hurt at the 2018 block party but alleged that the children were trapped underneath the bounce house. The case was filed in state district court this week. After the episode two years ago, Vargas posted a picture on Facebook of her son, showing his bruised and bloody face. A spokesperson for Meow Wolf also didn’t respond to emails.