Here is the latest New Mexico news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — National forests around New Mexico are imposing campfire restrictions to protect the health and safety of employees and communities during the coronavirus outbreak. Forest officials from Taos to Alamogordo announced Wednesday that campfires will be prohibited through June 30 on all five forests and on national grasslands in New Mexico and neighboring Oklahoma and Texas. They’re taking the step to prevent the drawdown of fire and medical resources to unwanted human-caused wildfires and to reduce firefighter exposure to COVID-19. Violating the campfire restriction may result in an appearance in federal court, fines and possible time in jail.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after police say he teased officers about having a gun. The Las Cruces Sun-News reports Asher Madrid was arrested earlier this month following a domestic violence call in Las Cruces. Court documents say the 37-year-old Madrid made officers draw their weapons by pretending he had a gun. Madrid was charged with three counts of battery on a peace officer. It was not known if he had an attorney.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor said Wednesday that the state has accepted an invitation from the White House to participate in a pilot program to improve detection and contact tracing for coronavirus infections in efforts to better isolate outbreaks. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the offer came up in a Wednesday conversation with the White House, and that it was unclear whether other states would be involved. She said the nascent effort appears to involve the CDC and the U.S. Health and Human Services Department, along with coronavirus task force adviser Debbie Birx. New Mexico has consistently been among the top U.S. states in testing per capita for COVID-19.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is extending its weekend lockdowns to combat the spread of the coronavirus on the vast Native American reservation that lies in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The tribe last weekend first put in place the lockdown prohibiting people from leaving their homes except in emergencies on the reservation where about 175,000 people live. That came after weekday nighttime curfews were imposed that remain in place. The number of Navajo Nation coronavirus cases topped 900 Wednesday with more 35 deaths. Navajo Nation police issued more than 100 criminal nuisance lockdown violation citations last Friday and Saturday.