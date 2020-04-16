Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

New Mexico

FOREST RESTRICTIONS

National forests in New Mexico impose campfire restrictions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — National forests around New Mexico are imposing campfire restrictions to protect the health and safety of employees and communities during the coronavirus outbreak. Forest officials from Taos to Alamogordo announced Wednesday that campfires will be prohibited through June 30 on all five forests and on national grasslands in New Mexico and neighboring Oklahoma and Texas. They’re taking the step to prevent the drawdown of fire and medical resources to unwanted human-caused wildfires and to reduce firefighter exposure to COVID-19. Violating the campfire restriction may result in an appearance in federal court, fines and possible time in jail.

PRETENDING-GUN POSSESSION

Police: New Mexico man teased officers about having gun

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after police say he teased officers about having a gun. The Las Cruces Sun-News reports Asher Madrid was arrested earlier this month following a domestic violence call in Las Cruces. Court documents say the 37-year-old Madrid made officers draw their weapons by pretending he had a gun. Madrid was charged with three counts of battery on a peace officer. It was not known if he had an attorney.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW MEXICO

New Mexico to join pilot US effort on contact tracing

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor said Wednesday that the state has accepted an invitation from the White House to participate in a pilot program to improve detection and contact tracing for coronavirus infections in efforts to better isolate outbreaks. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the offer came up in a Wednesday conversation with the White House, and that it was unclear whether other states would be involved. She said the nascent effort appears to involve the CDC and the U.S. Health and Human Services Department, along with coronavirus task force adviser Debbie Birx. New Mexico has consistently been among the top U.S. states in testing per capita for COVID-19.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NAVAJO NATION

Navajo Nation extends weekend lockdowns as virus cases rise

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is extending its weekend lockdowns to combat the spread of the coronavirus on the vast Native American reservation that lies in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The tribe last weekend first put in place the lockdown prohibiting people from leaving their homes except in emergencies on the reservation where about 175,000 people live. That came after weekday nighttime curfews were imposed that remain in place. The number of Navajo Nation coronavirus cases topped 900 Wednesday with more 35 deaths. Navajo Nation police issued more than 100 criminal nuisance lockdown violation citations last Friday and Saturday.

NEW MEXICO ENERGY FUTURE

New Mexico weighs plans to replace coal-fired power plant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators are weighing plans by the state’s largest electric provider to replace the capacity that’ll be lost when it shutters a major coal-fired power plant in 2022. The plans call for a mix of new natural gas plants, solar arrays and battery storage. Members of the Public Regulation Commission during a meeting Wednesday raised concerns that when seeking bids, Public Service Co. of New Mexico did not specify the preference for locating the new projects near the existing power plant. State law calls for location to be among the considerations as a way to offset the tax revenue and jobs that will be lost with the San Juan Generating Station’s closure.

FUGITIVE COUPLE ARRESTED

New Mexico couple who ducked sentencing arrested in Oklahoma

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico married couple have been arrested in Oklahoma after failing to appear in court for sentencing for financial crimes involving a now-defunct firm that offered guardianship services. The U.S. Marshals Service’s office says Susan and William Harris were arrested in Shawnee, Oklahoma, on Wednesday with the assistance of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department. The couple had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering, mail fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Authorities say the couple used money transferred from accounts of Ayudando Guardians Inc. clients to pay off more than $11 million in credit card charges made by the defendants and family members.

ELECTION 2020-NEW MEXICO-VIRTUAL

Trump campaign, Democrats using apps in New Mexico

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — The campaign to reelect President Donald Trump quietly is turning to a get-out-the-vote app and zoom calls to train would-be volunteers in New Mexico and other southwestern states. Virtual training gives supporters talking points about the president’s moves to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. The TrumpTalk App allows volunteers in rural areas to make calls from home to potential voters and logs responses. Trump Victory regional spokeswoman Samantha Zager said the goal is to foster an army for a “ground game” months ahead of the November general election. Democrats in New Mexico also are using apps and data.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS-REOPENING

US governors grapple with relaxing virus restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — After a month in crisis mode, governors across the U.S. face their next challenge in the coronavirus pandemic: When and how to lift restrictions designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and return to something approaching normal life. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday called it a “transition from surge to suppression.” This week, two separate groups of states, in the Northeast and along the West Coast, announced compacts to work together on lifting shelter-in-place restrictions and reopening some businesses. Governors say the ability to test for the virus and trace infected people’s contacts is essential.