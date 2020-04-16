New Mexico Daybook

New Mexico

Thursday, Apr. 16 10:00 AM Los Alamos National Laboratory and SFCC host online workforce development event – Los Alamos National Laboratory and Santa Fe Community College host online workforce development event, discussing new Engineering Machining Technologies internships at the Laboratory for students at SFCC

Weblinks: http://www.lanl.gov/

Contacts: Tricia Ware, Los Alamos National Laboratory, tware@lanl.gov, 1 505 695 3026

To join the event online, please go to https://www.sfcc.edu/lanl-sfcc-collaboration/. There will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please RSVP to: tware@lanl.gov.

Thursday, Apr. 16 5:15 PM Clovis City Commission holds regular meeting

Location: Clovis-Carver Public Library, 701 N Main St, Clovis, NM

Weblinks: http://www.cityofclovis.org/

Contacts: Vicki Reyes, City Manager’s Office, vmreyes@cityofclovis.org, 1 575 763 9654