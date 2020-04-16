New Mexico News Coverage Advisory

New Mexico

Small business owners in New Mexico are pleading with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to ease some COVID-19 restrictions as federal numbers show another spike in the number of people applying for unemployment. By Russell Contreras. UPCOMING: 400 words.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico horse racing regulators are scheduled to meet Thursday. On the agenda are potential changes to race dates and purse money for the 2020 season, which has been temporarily derailed by the coronavirus outbreak. By Susan Montoya Bryan. UPCOMING: 400 words.

SEATTLE — Reopening the economy will require training thousands of contact tracers to identify and isolate Americans possibly infected by the coronavirus. By Carla Johnson and Mike Stobbe. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

— PRETENDING-GUN POSSESSION: A New Mexico man is facing charges after police say he teased officers about having a gun.

— FOREST RESTRICTIONS: National forests around New Mexico are imposing campfire restrictions to protect the health and safety of employees and communities during the coronavirus outbreak.

Linked to the rising call for gender equity worldwide, women’s sports were enjoying unprecedented attention and support before the coronavirus pandemic. Any momentum women’s sports had worldwide has seemingly been halted by the pandemic. Now the question is whether women will lose the gains they had made when life returns to normal. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 870 words, photos.

