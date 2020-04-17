Here is the latest New Mexico news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A fine arts appraiser and consultant from Mexico City has been named the new executive director of the National Hispanic Cultural Center of New Mexico. The New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs announced this week that Josefa Gonzalez Mariscal has accepted the job to lead the center after more than a year of uncertainty. Gonzalez Mariscal replaces the popular former executive director, Rebecca Avitia, who was asked to resign by incoming Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Avitia was credited with turning around the long-struggling center. Gonzalez Mariscal recently curated the collection for the soon-to-be-inaugurated Mexico City offices of the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis. She has been a cultural attaché for the Consulate General of Mexico in Houston.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The organizers of the annual Santa Fe Indian Market have selected a new executive director, marking the first time in the history of the Southwestern Association of Indian Arts that a Native American woman will lead the organization. The association announced the appointment of Kim Peone on Thursday. She was among four finalists chosen from more than 70 applicants. A member of the Colville Confederated Tribes of Washington, Peone lives in Santa Fe. The Santa Fe Indian Market began in 1922. It is described as the world’s biggest and most prestigious Indian art event. This year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said New Mexico is not yet at a point where it can relax social distancing measures and reopen the economy in response to President Donald Trump’s announcement of a three-phased approach for states to restore normal activity. Small business owners in New Mexico are pleading to ease some coronavirus restrictions as federal statistics showed another spike in unemployment. According to figures Thursday from the U.S. Department of Labor, 19,494 people in New Mexico applied for unemployment benefits last week compared to a revised number of 26,132 the week before. Both are among the highest weekly unemployment claims in state history.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A Roman Catholic diocese in New Mexico says it will reopen churches and allow a small number of people to attend public celebrations of Mass in what could be the first move to alter a diocese-declared ban on public services in the U.S. Diocese spokesman Christopher Velasquez said Wednesday that priests were encouraged to hold public Mass at the Las Cruces Diocese while having parishioners abide by social distancing restrictions ordered by the governor. That means five or less people in attendance who must stay 6 feet apart, The Catholic News Agency reports the diocese is the first in the nation to modify a declared diocesan ban on public Masses.