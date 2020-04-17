New Mexico

Associated Press New Mexico Daybook for Friday, Apr. 17.

——————–

Friday, Apr. 17 9:00 AM New Mexico Public Education Commission holds meeting via webinar

——————–

Friday, Apr. 17 11:30 AM Albuquerque Mayor Keller hosts coronavirus media briefing – Albuquerque Mayor Keller hosts media briefing with Albuquerque’s Chief Financial Officer Sanjay Bhakta on the City’s budget amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Mayor’s Office, 1 Civic Plaza, Albuquerque, NM

——————–

Friday, Apr. 17 1:00 PM Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents special virtual meeting

Location: Eastern New Mexico University, 1500 S Avenue K, Portales, NM

——————–

Friday, Apr. 17 1:00 PM New Mexico State Land Office holds public tele-hearing – New Mexico State Land Office holds public tele-hearing regarding the emergency oil well shut-in rule, which allows oil lessees to temporarily stop producing without penalty for at least 30 days, with a possible extension of up to 120 days when Public Lands Commissioner Garcia Richard initiates a longer-term rule change process

