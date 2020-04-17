New Mexico News Digest

New Mexico

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW MEXICO MASSES

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — The Archdiocese of Santa Fe will not follow another New Mexico diocese’s lead to lift the ban on in-person public Masses and instead will continue to celebrate services without physical participation, Santa Fe Archbishop John C. Wester said. By Russell Conteras. SENT: 490 words.

TRIBES-CORONAVIRUS RELIEF FUNDING

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Several Native American tribes sued the federal government Friday, seeking to keep any of the $8 billion in federal coronavirus relief for tribes kept out of the hands of for-profit Alaska Native corporations. SENT: 850 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION DETENTION

HOUSTON — A detained immigrant who says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 was required to call in for a court hearing even after a guard said he was too weak to talk. By Nomaan Merchant. SENT: 770 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-DISTANCE LEARNING

SAN DIEGO — Teachers across the country report their attempts at distance learning are failing to reach large numbers of students. With schools closed for the rest of the year in at least 23 states, the uneven progress with remote learning is raising concerns that those who already were struggling will be left further behind. By Julie Watson. UPCOMING: Story, photos.

ALSO:

— HISPANIC CENTER-DIRECTOR: A fine arts appraiser and consultant from Mexico City has been named the new executive director of the National Hispanic Cultural Center of New Mexico.

— INDIAN MARKET-DIRECTOR: The organizers of the annual Santa Fe Indian Market have selected a new executive director, marking the first time in the history of the Southwestern Association of Indian Arts that a Native American woman will lead the organization.

SPORTS

BKL—WNBA DRAFT

NEW YORK — Sabrina Ionescu is expected to go first in the WNBA draft on Friday night. The Oregon star has been coveted by the New York Liberty since they won the draft lottery last fall. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the league is holding the draft virtually with players in their own homes and coaches and GMs picking from war rooms around the country. By Doug Feinberg. Upcoming 650 words. Draft starts at 7 p.m. EDT.

WEEKEND WATCH-A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN

Julie Croteau sometimes felt alone along her historic path as a female baseball player. That changed the day she set foot on the set of the Penny Marshall-directed movie “A League of Their Own.” She realized she wasn’t so alone. Croteau was introduced to the world of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which was featured in the 1992 hit film. By Pat Graham. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos by 5 p.m. EDT.

