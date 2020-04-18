Here is the latest New Mexico news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MDT

New Mexico

PHOENIX (AP) — The federal government is giving the Navajo Nation temporary authority to use unassigned airwaves to provide wireless broadband service. The Federal Communications Commission on Friday granted the requested authority for 60 days to help the tribe’s emergency response to the coronavirus outbreak. The commission says the authority should help the tribe as reservation residents work from home and increasingly rely on telemedicine and remote learning. Many residents in remote areas without broadband service sit in vehicles parked near local government centers, fast-food restaurants and grocery stores to connect to Wi-Fi.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University says four finalists are vying to be the next dean of the College of Education and a series of online public forums are planned next week. NMSU Provost Carol Parker said Friday that it’s important for the community to be able to participate in the forums as this is a key leadership role at the university. A search committee was launched last fall. Officials say the ideal candidate would have to be innovative and someone able to advance the mission of preparing teacher candidates for certification. The candidates include education experts from New York, Georgia, California and Oklahoma.

SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — Water from two rivers that span parts of New Mexico and Arizona would be diverted and stored under a project proposed by the New Mexico Central Arizona Project Entity. The proposal calls for storing water from the Gila and San Francisco rivers at sites in the Virden Valley or along the San Francisco River in New Mexico. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission are gathering public comments on an environmental review of the proposal. The idea of diverting water from the Gila River has prompted protests and legal fights over the years, as critics have suggested the effort would result in a boondoggle.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Lawmakers on the Navajo Nation have canceled their spring legislative session amid an outbreak of coronavirus that has kept them away from the tribal capital. They called in remotely Friday for a special session where they approved the measure. The legislative branch cited the difficulty in getting everyone who plays a part in the session to participate from afar. The Navajo Nation Council usually meets quarterly in Window Rock for weeklong sessions. The spring session was scheduled to start Monday. The virus has spread fiercely through the Navajo Nation, hitting it harder than any other Native American tribe.