Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MDT

New Mexico

US grants Navajo Nation authority to use unassigned airwaves

PHOENIX (AP) — The federal government is giving the Navajo Nation temporary authority to use unassigned airwaves to provide wireless broadband service. The Federal Communications Commission on Friday granted the requested authority for 60 days to help the tribe’s emergency response to the coronavirus outbreak. The commission says the authority should help the tribe as reservation residents work from home and increasingly rely on telemedicine and remote learning. Many residents in remote areas without broadband service sit in vehicles parked near local government centers, fast-food restaurants and grocery stores to connect to Wi-Fi.

NMSU weighs four finalists for school’s next education dean

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University says four finalists are vying to be the next dean of the College of Education and a series of online public forums are planned next week. NMSU Provost Carol Parker said Friday that it’s important for the community to be able to participate in the forums as this is a key leadership role at the university. A search committee was launched last fall. Officials say the ideal candidate would have to be innovative and someone able to advance the mission of preparing teacher candidates for certification. The candidates include education experts from New York, Georgia, California and Oklahoma.

Plan calls for diverting, storing water from Gila River

SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — Water from two rivers that span parts of New Mexico and Arizona would be diverted and stored under a project proposed by the New Mexico Central Arizona Project Entity. The proposal calls for storing water from the Gila and San Francisco rivers at sites in the Virden Valley or along the San Francisco River in New Mexico. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission are gathering public comments on an environmental review of the proposal. The idea of diverting water from the Gila River has prompted protests and legal fights over the years, as critics have suggested the effort would result in a boondoggle.

Navajos cancel legislative session amid coronavirus outbreak

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Lawmakers on the Navajo Nation have canceled their spring legislative session amid an outbreak of coronavirus that has kept them away from the tribal capital. They called in remotely Friday for a special session where they approved the measure. The legislative branch cited the difficulty in getting everyone who plays a part in the session to participate from afar. The Navajo Nation Council usually meets quarterly in Window Rock for weeklong sessions. The spring session was scheduled to start Monday. The virus has spread fiercely through the Navajo Nation, hitting it harder than any other Native American tribe.

Coronavirus deaths climb as New Mexico sticks with lockdown

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico reported seven new deaths across the state linked to the coronavirus pandemic as the number of people seeking unemployment benefits surged to nearly 80,000. Health officials said Friday that deaths linked to COVID-19 have increased to 51, with 1,711 people testing positive. Two new deaths involving residents of La Vida Llena retirement facility in Albuquerque raised the death toll at the facility to a dozen people. Officials say the number of New Mexico residents filing for unemployment benefits amid the coronavirus lockdown has exceeded enrollment during the depths of the Great Recession. New Mexico’s unemployment rate climbed to 5.9% in March — from 4.8% in February.

Valerie Plame leads congressional fundraising efforts

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Congressional candidate and fomer CIA operative Valerie Plame raised the most campaign funds in a crowded field of rivals for the Democratic nomination to New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District. The Democratic primary is likely to decide who succeeds U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan as he runs to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Tom Udall. Several Democratic candidates for the seat began advertising blitzes in April, including spots on Facebook and local television stations. Plame raised $579,000 for the first three months of the year, while attorney Teresa Leger Fernandez raised just over $370,000 and Santa Fe District Attorney Marco Serna raised $140,000.

Historic sign to be part of planned Route 66 visitor center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The weathered old sign that once served as a beacon along a stretch of Route 66 just outside of New Mexico’s largest city has been donated to a visitor center that will be dedicated to the historic roadway. The city of Albuquerque announced Friday that the Mountain Lodge Motel sign has been removed and placed into storage until the new venue is ready. Construction is scheduled to start in the coming months. City officials say the sign is a piece of history that can be enjoyed by future generations. The sign had sat along Route 66 since the 1940s. Albuquerque is home to the longest urban stretch of Route 66.

US border officials opt to close Antelope Wells crossing

ANTELOPE WELLS, N.M. (AP) — Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection say the Antelope Wells crossing in southern New Mexico will be temporarily closed beginning Saturday afternoon. Officials say the remote station has seen a significant reduction in traffic as a result of the travel restrictions imposed last month in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Before travel restrictions were enacted, border officers at Antelope Wells were processing between 350 and 450 northbound vehicles per week. That’s down to 50 to 60 vehicles per week. Other ports of entry in Columbus, New Mexico, and Douglas, Arizona, will remain open.