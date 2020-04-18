New Mexico

Associated Press New Mexico Daybook for Saturday, Apr. 18.

Monday, Apr. 20 2:30 PM Dem Sen. Tom Udall and NM Economic Development Department co-host coronavirus webinar – Democratic Sen. Tom Udall and New Mexico Economic Development Department co-host webinar, sharing information about economic assistance during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.newmexico.gov

Contacts: Bruce Krasnow, State of New Mexico, B?ruce.Krasnow@state.nm.us, 1 505 795 0119

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEVKlfuuLNl4R0VH6GsxZRQ?view_as=subscriber